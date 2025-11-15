East Hants issues advisory on water leak repair in Elmsdale

Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants has issued a service notice to residents int he Elmsdale area of a pending water leak repair.

The repair is set to occur on Nov. 18 at the intersection of Highway 214 & Highway 2 in Elmsdale on Tuesday evening, November 18.

Work is expected to go from from Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. – to 6 a.m. on Nov. 19.

“We are not anticipating any water interruption,” the municipality said in the service notice post.

Elmsdale Road will be closed at the intersection and only open to local residents via detour.

The municipality is asking people to please approach the site with caution and be aware of our crew and pedestrians.

“We are aiming to complete the repair by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 19,” the post said.

“Thank you for your patience.”