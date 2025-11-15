VIDEO: Tree for Boston leaves Lunenburg County bound for Boston

The Tree for Boston is loaded on the tractor trailer that will deliver ti to Boston. (Province of N.S. photo)

MARTINS BROOK: A majestic white spruce from Lunenburg County has been selected as Nova Scotia’s 2025 Tree for Boston.

N.S. sends a Tree to Boston each holiday season as a thank you to the city for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia following the Halifax Explosion in 1917.



“Nova Scotia and Boston maintain strong ties through family, business and shared history,” said Natural Resources Minister Kim Masland.

“This annual gift celebrates our enduring friendship, shows our gratitude and connects our communities across generations and borders.”

The tree was spotted on Hwy 103 near Martins Brook in dashcam video by Matt Dagley.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu came to N.S. and visited with Halifax, as well as received the tree in Lunenburg County.

She even got to do a cut of the tree.

Wu met with HRM Mayor Andy Fillmore while here, as both echoed the two cities long-standing relationship and friendship.

Michelle Wu, Mayor of Boston, does a cut on the Tree for Boston in Martins Brook. (Province of N.S. photo)

The 13.7-metre (45-foot) tree was nominated by the former property owners, Ronald and Claire Feener.

The current residents support the initiative.



It was cut on Wednesday, November 12, during a public event at 49 Herman’s Island Road in Martins Brook.

“We planted this tree in our front yard over 40 years ago. We have fond memories of our family enjoying it decorated for Christmas, and we often spoke about how it would be a great tree for Boston.

“To have this tree selected this year is a dream come true and an absolute honour to help keep this important tradition alive.”

— Feener Family

The Tree for Boston stands tall at its property before it was cut. (Province of N.S. photo)

In 2023, the Tree for Boston came from Stewiacke.

It was cut to much excitement in the community with a large crowd on hand.

In Boston, the tree lit up the city when the lights were turned on.

