RentCafe.com report indicates Halifax as renters top sought-after city

CANADA: Renters across Canada have a new crush this quarter, and smaller cities are finally getting their moment.

Each quarter, RentCafe.com take the pulse of renter activity across Canada to see where people are really searching for their next apartment.

For this report, they tracked four key signs of renter interest across 25 cities: from the most-viewed rentals to the listings people loved enough to save or favourite as they narrowed down their search.

Here’s what they found:

Moncton, NB, is now the most sought-after rental city in Canada, reclaiming the #1 spot with a 58% year-over-year spike in listing engagement — the highest nationwide.

Hamilton, ON, jumped 12 positions to #12, marking the biggest leap in the ranking compared to the previous quarter, all thanks to a 32% spike in favourited apartments.

Halifax, NS

Halifax advances three spots to #2 nationally with a score of 99.89, reflecting a major rise in renter interest this quarter.

Page views rose 45% year-over-year.

Favourited listings surged 241%.

Saved searches ranked within the top two nationally.



The only large Canadian city to see a jump in renter engagement this quarter is Vancouver, which typically sits near the bottom of their ranking: Favourited listings jumped 83% and saved searches surged 92% compared to last year.



Meanwhile, all the other large cities are moving in the opposite direction, as shown below:



By contrast, smaller markets like Halifax, NS; Regina, SK; and Victoria, BC, stand out as attractive alternatives to Canada’s major hubs.

Here’s what we’re seeing:

In the Prairies, Regina made a strong showing with a six-position jump to #3, with page views up 20% year-over-year.

Victoria moved up two spots, with page views increasing 16% and favourited listings rising 18%.

