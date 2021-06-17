Four youths get off with warning after loitering in Lantz

LANTZ: Four youth who were cooperative with an East Hants RCMP officer escaped further punishment after an encounter in Lantz on June 10.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said RCMP officers were being proactive and patrolling near Brickyard Park in Lantz due to recent complaints around loitering.

“Upon seeing the police vehicle arrive, four youth departed leaving behind their phones/kit bags/laptop and three bicycles,” he said.

He said the youths returned a short time later to retrieve their belongings and discussion ensued with the police officer around making responsible choices and not loitering in this location.

“During the interaction, police seized a small amount of cannabis and associated drug paraphernalia,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said due to the cooperative nature of the youths, no charges arose from the incident.