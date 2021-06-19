MacDonald elated after winning Hants East PC nomination

LANTZ: The Councillor for Lantz-Milford and Deputy Warden for the Municipality of East Hants has won the nomination to represent the PC Party of N.S. in Hants East in the next provincial election

John A. MacDonald, who owns and operates E-Commerce Solutions by Canucks Inc, was elated after elarning he would be carrying the Tory colours.

“I’m so thrilled to be part of the PC team with leader Tim Houston at the helm,” said MacDonald in a release. “It is a privilege to get things done for the people of East Hants. If given the honour to be the Member of the Legislative Assembly, I promise to continue to fight and be an advocate for our communities.”

Given the many plans and practical solutions the PC Party has put forward, MacDonald said it was a natural fit.

“Too many rural Nova Scotians don’t have a family doctor,” MacDonald said. “But the PCs have released common sense plans to reduce wait times, improve long-term care and make sure people have access to primary care.

“We also know that after the pandemic, we are going to need bold ideas to jumpstart our economy and get things moving again.”

Houston is pleased to have John join the team.

“John knows what it takes to be a good elected official. He knows that constituents come first and that he is a voice for their issues and concerns,” saod Houston. “John’s extensive experience working with business and communities will serve him very well as an MLA.”

MacDonald has been very active in his community. He was a volunteer firefighter for almost 10 years in Lantz. As a current member of Colchester-East Hants Health Board and East Hants and Districts Chamber of Commerce, MacDonald has worked closely with residents within his community to enhance recreation options and understands that real affordable housing in the area is lacking.

He lives in Lantz, with daughter Teresa.