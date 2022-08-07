FALL RIVER: The Fall River and Area Business Association is holding a Food Truck Festival.

The event will take place WEDNESDAY AUG. 10 at the LWF Hall, at 843 Fall River Road in Fall River, and feature four food trucks.

FRABA has been unveiling the food trucks that will be participating on its Facebook page and Instagram.

The LWF Hall will be open so you can grab some food then head on inside to eat and haven a refreshment, plus there will be 50/50 on sale.

The first two trucks revealed as participating are:

For more information on FRABA check out their FB page at : https://www.facebook.com/FallRiverAreaBusinessAssociation

Website: https://www.fallriverbusiness.ca/

For info on the Food Truck Festival, go indicate if you’re attending at: https://fb.me/e/2Qu53UfG3 .