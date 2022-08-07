Golden dream comes true for Lewis at Legion track & field nationals

SHERBROOKE, QUE.: It was a GOLD-en dream come true for Beaver Bank’s Abby Lewis on Saturday.

Racing in the Under-18 category, the 16-year-old Lewis ran an outstanding time of 9:40.58 to earn gold in the 3000-metre race at the Royal Canadian Legion Youth track and field nationals in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Speaking to The Laker News a few hours after her gold medal win and as her and her dad headed to Niagara for the Canada Games where she will compete in the Triathlon for N.S.

Lewis said she was super happy with the result.

“I’ve imagined getting a gold medal at Legions since I was 11 or 12 years old,” said the Lockview High student. “it’s literally a dream come true.”

“After missing two years at Legions during Covid, It was great to see the hard work I had been doing through the pandemic pay off.”

She also earned bronze in the 1500 metre race, held a day earlier.

“I went into the 1500 not expecting a podium finish,” she said. “I knew how fast the girls I was racing would be, but I was able to execute a good race plan.”

“The bronze medal was a really great boost going into the 3000-metre race.”

Lewis needed that extra boost too as it was a competitive field she was in gunning for the 3000-metre gold.

“It was a hard race and there were so many fast girls to push me through the race,” said Lewis. “I put together a race plan with my coach and I was able to execute it just like we planned.

“I don’t think the race could have gone any better for me.”