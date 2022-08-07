PHOTOS: Premier Houston visits East Hants locations

ENFIELD: East Hants had a special visitor come through the community on Friday.

Premier Tim Houston was joined by Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald for a tour at Corridor Community Options for Adults in Enfield; a stop by Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop in Elmsdale, before the tour continued in Shubenacadie at Botma Farms. The Laker News was not at that part of the visit.

At CCOA, Premier Houston spoke with some of the employees and clients who work there and learned more about the facility and its upcoming expansion.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He was also informed of how with price increases on almost everything and supply chain issues, the price tag for the new facility they are building in Elmsdale has also risen.

MLA MacDonald said he is hoping to get the Finance Minister out for a tour to see if there is anything more the province can do to assist CCOA.

Ross Young and Premier Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT:

At Sweet Spot Chocolate shop, Premier Houston took time to speak with several employees and purchase some lovely chocolate, as did members of his team.

He also took time to sit down with The Laker News for an interview that was recorded by Dagley Media and will be posted this week.

Premier Houston was asked questions that pertain to locally-related enws tiems of which residents had been mentioning/posting about and had contacted us about.

After the interview, where he was asked questions that mainly pertained to the local coverage area, he was off to Shubenacadie.