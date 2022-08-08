SHERBROOKE, QUE.: Julia Konigshofer can’t wait to get home to her own bed in Waverley this week.

The young woman, who trains and competes with the Truro Lions Track & Field Club, will be returning home with a gold medal from U-18 javelin at the Royal Canadian Legion Youth Track and Field nationals, held in Sherbrooke, Que.

That was just one of the many events that the Lockview High student competed in. She also wore the N.S. jersey at the Senior Women’s Nationals in Manitoba; then suited up with Team Canada in a five game friendly series with Team Canada against the U.S., her childhood dream, before boarding a bus to Quebec for the track championships.

“All three experiences were phenomenal,” said Konigshofer. “It’s what I have trained for and of what I’ve been dreaming about. They were also mentally and physically exhausting.

“I can’t wait to get home to Waverley and sleep in my own bed.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Legion track and field nationals were her first experience of that event, and she went in with some lofty goals.

“I went in ranked second in the nation and I really wanted to come home with gold,” said Konigshofer. “It was exciting to win it for Nova Scotia. My teammates were cheering both during the event and when I was on the podium. That was a great feeling.”

After two years of no competitions in track due to the pandemic, she was happy to get back out there.

“Coming back this strong has been amazing,” she said.

The result allows Konigshofer to rest her min a bit as to what lays ahead in the future.

“I feel like this is really just the start of my journey with javelin,” said Konigshofer. “I’m excited to see what happens in the future. I am planning to go to university in the U.S. to throw javelin, so the next goal is already laid out.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

She credits her Truro Lions track team coach Iain Lapointe for helping her get to where she is able to win gold. Konigshofer said she has been throwing in the gold medal winning range of 42.38 metres all season.

Konigshofer trains all year long, lifting weights, working on her mobility, and doing lots of speed work. She said Javelin involves a lot of different athletic pieces that need to come together to get a great throw off.

She knows she has a lot left in her.

“I hope to continue to see big gains as my career continues,” said Konigshofer. “That’s my favourite part of track, it’s all about your own personal best and working to make improvements each time you go out.”