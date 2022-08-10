N.S. off to Rugby Sevens semi-final led by Dodge, Goncalves

NIAGARA, ONT.: Nova Scotia has finished first in the round robin in Rugby Sevens at the Canada Games.

The Bluenosers finished at 3-1-0 (won-draw-loss) after a pair of victories on Aug. 9 after going 1-1-0 on day one of competition for them on Monday.

N.S. defeated Saskatchewan 15-10 on a late try and then trounced N.B. 31-5 to conclude their play.

The team awaited the Alberta-Ontario result to see if they would secure first, and with the Ontario 38-0 win over Alberta that is what they did.

Against Sask., Emily Dodge of Fall River kept up her scoring prowess with another try that cut the Sask. Lead to half early in the second half.

Sask. had got out to a 10-0 lead at half, before N.S. rallied for the win, with the winnings core a try by Izzy Goncalves of Wellington at 7:10 of the second.

Against N.B., Dodge had two converts in the win.

Faith Tilley led the way for Nova Scotia with two try’s.

N.S. is winner of Pool A and will play in the semi-final against the winner of Game 21 (2a vs 3B) which is set for Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The N.S. team will play in the semi at 6:22 Atlantic time.