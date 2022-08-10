Province announces increase in funding to Newcomer Health Clinic

From a press release

HALIFAX: The provincial government announced August 9, a major increase in funding for the Newcomer Health Clinic in Halifax to support the care needs of current and future patients.

N.S. will provide an additional $684,000 annually, which will triple the clinic’s budget to more than $1 million.

The clinic, which provides preventive and primary healthcare to government-assisted refugees, privately sponsored refugees and refugee claimants, currently has 2,715 patients.



“We have a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our province. This includes people who have fled their country in search of safety in Nova Scotia,” said Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness.

“Some of these patients have complex medical needs or are experiencing trauma. They may face language barriers or have not received proper medical care for years. We’re pleased to continue supporting the amazing work of this clinic.”



The funding will be used for additional services and staff, including:

— a social worker who can help match newcomers to the right service provider

— a family practice nurse to support more patients

— a co-ordinator to help families navigate services through the IWK Health Centre.



Previously, the clinic’s annual operating budget was $340,000. The Province provided $50,000 with the rest coming from other partners.

At the clinic, refugees can get vaccinations, chronic disease management, and routine primary care. The clinic works to transition patients to a family practice in the community within two years.



Quotes:

“Nova Scotia has become home to countless newcomers, and our province has proven itself to be a safe harbour for families who have faced such incredible adversity. This investment puts the Newcomer Health Clinic on sustainable footing to be able to provide primary healthcare for newly arrived refugees to Nova Scotia for the foreseeable future.”

– Dr. Tim Holland, Medical Lead, Newcomer Health Clinic

Quick Facts:— the funding comes from the 2022-2023 budget— the clinic has been in the Mumford Professional Centre since 2015 and is a partnership between Nova Scotia Health, local physicians, the Immigrant Settlement Association of Nova Scotia, the Halifax Refugee Clinic and the IWK