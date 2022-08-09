From the Firehouse – July calls

Brought to you by:

MILFORD: It was a busy month of July for many of our local volunteer fire departments.

Here is a look at how July was with call info as provided from: Milford fire; Shubenacadie fire; Nine Mile River fire; Enfield fire; Kennetcook fire; Noel and District fire; Uniacke & District fire in Mount Uniacke; Stewiacke fire; Lantz fire; and Elmsdale fire.

Milford fire was called to 10 emergencies in July, seven of these calls were to Mutual Aid departments. Firefighters responded to mutual aid calls in Shubenacadie (4), Indian Brook (2) and HRM (1).

The department was dispatched by Valley Communications to five MVC’s; two structure fires two fire alarms; and one Investigation call which led to be an illegal burn.

The Fire Departments want to remind everyone to go onto the “Check Before You Burn” website before starting an open fire or setting off fireworks.

For Shubenacadie Fire, they responded to 11 calls in the month, including three mvc’s; three mutual aid calls to neighbouring departments; one false alarm; one fire alarm; one mutual aid to Milford (stood down); and two medical assists to AMP.

Nine Mile River firefighters had three calls in July, with two mutual aid calls to a neighbouring department leading the way. They were also paged for a medical assist.

For Enfield fire, they heard their pagers go off 19 times last month, led by nine medical assists calls. They also had three MVC’s and three mutual aid calls.

The firefighters also responded to two alarm activations; one public assist; and one brush fire.

Kennetcook fire heard the “sound of their people” nine times in July. The tally was led by five medical assists and four mvc’s.

Firefighters in Noel hit the road to help those in their community in need 12 times, led by nine medical assists. They also were paged for two mvc’s and one fire alarm activation.

For the month of July, Uniacke Fire responded to 30 calls. That numbers was led by 21 medical assists; four mvc’s; two structure fires; one vehicle fire; one fire investigation; and one brush fire.

Stewiacke fire was paged out 16 times last month, led by six medical assists. They also had four mvc’s; three mutual aid mvc’s (Indian Brook and Carroll’s Corner); two residential fire alarm activations; and one investigation.

Lantz fire had 23 calls for July. That included three structure fires and four mvc’s.

For Elmsdale fire, they had 30 calls last month, which was led by 18 medical assists. They were also paged for seven mvc’s; two fires; two fire investigations; and one public assist.

