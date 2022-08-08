WAVERLEY: An upstart Mi’kmaq singer-songwriter brought the 2022 Summer Concert Series to an end on a high note on the Village Green in Waverley.

Mi’kmaq fiddler Morgan Toney, a multiple ECMA and other awards winner, and Keith Mullins performed during a two-hour set on Aug. 7 before approximately 125 people who came out in the 35-plus degree sunshine to listen to Toney and Mullins.

Toney, 22, is a Mi’kmaq singer-songwriter and fiddler from Wagmatcook First Nation who combines his Mi’kmaq roots with his love of Cape Breton Celtic tunes. That has created a fresh new style which he calls “Mi’kmaltic”.

The duos high-energy and diverse performances has been wowing crowds all year long, no matter where they play.

Toney and Mullins show capped off a busy past few weeks of Summer Concert series shows that kicked of with Waverley’s own Dave Carroll starting things. That was followed by Museum Pieces; Christina Martin; The Town Heroes on Aug. 3 with Ukrainian classical violin player Inna Klymenko, who is living with a host family in Fall River, and Russian Vlad Sitnikov as openers, and then Toney and Mullins.

Morgan Toney and friends on the stage at the Waverley Village Green. (Healey photo)

YOUTUBE VIDEO

For many of the summer concert performances, Hoppy Wheels; Miller’s Kettle Corn; and the Waverley Legion were on hand on the BBQ.

Kevin O’Halloran is the man behind securing the talent for the Village Green Summer Concert Series, which wouldn’t be possible without the support of Heritage Canada.

On Aug. 7, the Summer Market on the Village Green also took place running from 1-5 p.m. featuring various vendors, such as DesBray.