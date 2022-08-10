ELMSDALE: The Laker News’ Pat Healey had the opportunity to sit down for a quick interview with Premier Tim Houston as he took a break from touring in East Hants on Aug. 5 at the Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop.

Premier Houston was in East Hants last Friday touring at a few locations, including CCOA in Enfield and Botma Farms in Shubenacadie.

We asked him questions related to local topics we have heard concerns about from residents. Those topics of interest, included on Hyde’s Bridge in Lantz and the potential for sewage/treated effluent into Lake Thomas from a contentious Fall River development.

Ross Young, manager at CCOA, speaks with Premier Tim Houston and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald during the tour. (Healey photo)

