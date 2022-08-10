Nine fire departments battle early morning barn fire

MILFORD: Firefighters from nine departments from two counties responded to a fully involved barn fire in the 1100 block of Milford Road in the wee hours of Aug. 10.

Shortly after midnight, Milford Fire was paged out for the barn fire in a wooden structure, said Deputy Chief Rod Macleod.

The 911 call sent mutual aid response from neighbouring departments including Shubie Fire; Lantz Fire; Indian Brook Fire; HRM Fire Tanker 40 Dutch Settlement; Station 35 Cooks Brook; Enfield Fire; Elmsdale Fire; and Nine Mile River Fire. East Hants RCMP and EHS were also on scene.

The barn heavily damaged by fire. . (Healey photo)

“Due to the heavy fire and compromised roof a defensive strategy was taken, so firefighters were not allowed to enter the structure,” said Macleod.

No one was injured in the fire, he said.

“The building was used for storage so no loss of animals,” said Macleod. “The structure is still standing but sustained heavy damage.”

Macleod said power lines attached to the building were compromised as the fire progressed.

As a result, that area from the building to the pole was secured until Nova Scotia Power arrived and confirmed the lines were de-energized.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.