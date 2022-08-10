Ellsworth, Boutilier big bats for N.S. in loss to PEI at Canada Games

NIAGARA, ONT.: It was a hard-fought contest, but in the end Team N.S. came up just short on Tuesday in a loss to a fellow Maritime team at the Canada Games.

In women’s softball, Kaiti Ellsworth of Lantz led the N.S. bats going two-for-three at the plate against PEI, but the Island squad came away with the 3-0 win in the final round robin game.

Ellsworth was the lead-off hitter for the Bluenosers.

Lantz’s Kaiti Ellsworth throws the ball in from the outdield. (Len Wagg/Communications N.S. )

Windsor Junction’s Lauren Arnold was 0-for-two with a walk.

Renae Boutilier of Beaver Bank was one-for-two before being replaced.

Emily Hurshman of Beaver Bank came on in relief of Boutilier at bat and had one appearance, where she was walked.

Lauren Arnold of Windsor Junction steals a base. (Len Wagg/Communications N.S.)

Arnold and Hurshman had stolen bases in the game.

Helen Hilt of Urbania is also a member of Team N.S. but wasn’t on the game sheet for this game vs PEI.

N.S. finished the round robin losing all four games., surrendering 31 runs and scoring once.