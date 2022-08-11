HALIFAX: The head coach of the N.S. Keltics rugby program has been promoted to full-time head coach of Canada’s senior women’s Sevens team by Rugby Canada.

Since being placed in interim charge of the team in October 2021, Hanratty has led a young, developing squad full of fresh faces to a seventh-place finish in the HSBC Sevens Series, the RAN Sevens Qualifiers championship, a Rugby World Cup Sevens berth, and an impressive fourth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games.

Part of the Canadian rugby program and coaching pathway for over a decade, Hanratty began coaching the Halifax Tars during a summer sabbatical having spent five years with Leinster.

He impressed in the role and went on to enjoy nine years at Rugby Nova Scotia. He has also spent time working with many of Rugby Canada’s national programs, including the Senior Women’s 15s team, the U20 Women as well as the U17, U18 and U20 Men’s programs.

“I would like to start by thanking Rugby Canada for this opportunity and the continued trust shown in me,” Hanratty commented. “It has been an honor to lead this incredible group on an interim basis and I’m delighted to be continuing in the role full time and continue with the strides we made this year.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to Rugby Nova Scotia and the Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic for their crucial role in my development and for providing me with the opportunities that have led me to this point.”

Since taking charge of the Senior Women’s Sevens team, Hanratty – in collaboration with Senior Women’s 15s Head Coach Kevin Rouet – has been a driving force in creating a cohesive environment whereby the development and movement of players between the two programs has become commonplace.

Hanratty thanked Rugby N.S. for their incredible support in a statement.

“Dr John Gillis was very convincing selling the province that I now call home and the growth and development I received under the direction of Geno Carew is something that I will never be able to repay,” he said. ““I leave the province in great hands with Emma DeLory someone that I have worked with and learned from over so many years.”

Rugby N.S. thanked Hanratty and congratulated him on the promotion.

“Although we will miss him greatly we thank him for all the work he has done with Rugby Nova Scotia over the last 10 years,” said Rugby N.S. in a statement.

“Jack has made considerable contributions to the growth of Rugby in Nova Scotia, and to sport and community in general in this province, and for that we thank him.”