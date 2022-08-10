Four charged with stunting in Sackville area

HRM: Four drivers have been charged with stunting after being nabbed in a 24-hour period throughout the HRM, N.S. RCMP say in a release.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said that the drivers were caught stunting and charged by the RCMP Southeast Traffic Services.

On August 5, at approximately 6:30 p.m., an RCMP Southeast Traffic Services member was on Hwy. 101 near Middle Sackville, when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was observed on radar to be travelling at 163 km/hr.

A traffic stop was initiated, the driver was charged with Stunting, his license was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was towed.

Later that night at approximately 9:30 p.m., on Hwy. 101 near Middle Sackville, the RCMP officer observed a vehicle travelling at 177 km/hr on radar.

A traffic stop was initiated, the driver was charged with Stunting, his license was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was towed.

On August 6, at approximately 3:10 p.m., an RCMP Southeast Traffic Services officer was on patrol in Lower Sackville.

While waiting at a red light at the intersection of Cobequid Rd. and Glendale Dr., the RCMP member observed a motorcycle in front of them. When the light turned green, the motorcycle accelerated quickly and lifted their front tire off the ground.

The motorcycle drove with the front tire off the ground for approximately 10 feet before continuing on normally. The motorcycle then pulled into a convenience store and the officer pulled in behind them.

The driver was charged with Stunting, his license was suspended for seven days, and his motorcycle was towed.

Later that day at approximately 9:30 p.m., on Hwy. 101 near Middle Sackville, the RCMP member observed a vehicle travelling at 167 km/hr on radar.

A traffic stop was initiated, the driver was charged with stunting, his license was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was towed.

In all three instances where high speeds were observed on radar, the drivers were all newly licensed drivers.

RCMP Southeast Traffic Services is committed to reducing serious injury and fatal collisions by addressing aggressive driving, impaired driving, distracted driving, and lack of seatbelt use.