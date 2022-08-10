Ardoise man charged with assault, impaired driving offences

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A 30-year-old man from Ardoise has been charged with offences related to impaired driving and assault after an incident Aug. 7 in Middle Sackville.

RCMP say that at approximately 9:30 p.m., Halifax District RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver. They were informed a vehicle was hitting parked cars before it got stuck in a construction zone on Commodore Av. in Middle Sackville.

“When RCMP officers arrived on scene the driver, a 30-year-old man from Ardoise, fled on foot,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

He said a person, who witnessed the incident, ran after the man and restrained him until police arrived moments later.

“While attempting to break free, the man assaulted the witness,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man was arrested safely.

Clement Anthony Reid, 30, has been charged with:

Refusal to Comply with Demand

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Resists Peace Officer

Reid was held in custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Aug. 8.

Road safety continues to be a priority for the Nova Scotia RCMP, and they continue to encourage the public to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver. It might just save a life.

File # 22-96608