Enfield man charged with impaired driving after spotted speeding

ENFIELD: A 20-year-old Enfield man has been charged with impaired driving after being observed driving at a high rate of speed.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers spotted a vehicle going at a high rate of speed along Highway 2.

“As the officer turned the police car around, the suspect vehicle was seen pulling into the Big Stop,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“The officer pulled into the parking lot with the intent to confront the driver about excessive speeding and observed the driver outside the vehicle, unsteady on his feet.”

He said as the officer approached, he noted there was an open case of beer on the passenger seat.

“The officer demanded the driver take a roadside screening test, which he failed,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the driver was then arrested for impaired driving and taken to the Enfield Detachment where he provided two samples of his breath which showed he was over twice the legal limit.

The driver, a 20-year-old Enfield man, will face the courts on charges of impaired driving at a later date.