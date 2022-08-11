From the Cruiser – Aug. 2-9, 2022

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Aug. 2-9) officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 98 calls for service.

The following are highlighted calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

MVC CAUSED BY DISTRACTION

While on patrol on Highway 214 in Belnan on Aug. 4, an East Hants RCMP officer came across a fresh motor vehicle collision in the ditch.

The officer stopped to check on the health of the driver and determined the driver was fine.

The investigation revealed the driver was distracted while trying to adjust the A/C in the car.

Police want to remind drivers, distracted driving, whether it be by using a cell phone, reaching for items in the car, or adjusting settings on the dash, is a hazard. Please drive with due care and attention at all times.

ATVS SPOOKING HORSES

On August 6, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of an ongoing issue with ATVs driving past and spooking horses in the South Rawdon area.

Two ATV’s, one white and one yellow in colour, were seen driving back and forth in a hazardous and disturbing manner intended to startle the animals.

RCMP are looking to speak to the individuals responsible.

Anyone who knows the identities of those involved are asked to contact police at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE REPORTED TO POLICE

East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle near Station Road in Maitland on Aug. 7.

The caller reported an old Chevy pick-up had flashing red and blue lights. Police made a patrol, but nothing was found.

In Nova Scotia, a blue light is reserved for police vehicles only. It is strictly prohibited for any non-police vehicle to display blue lights.

EAST HANTS MOST WANTED: Pictou man sought on outstanding assault warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of John Joseph Lynch, 38 of Pictou, Nova Scotia.

He is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 266 Assault X2

These charges stem from an incident which took place in Shubenacadie in March 2021.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating John Joseph Lynch.

Anyone who sees John Joseph Lynch is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

