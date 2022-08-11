Heartbreak for N.S. Rugby sevens women with bronze medal OT loss

NIAGARA, ONT.: The N.S. Rugby Sevens team has come up just short of a medal at their first Canada Games in Niagara, Ont.

After finishing atop the pool they were in through the round robin, that allowed N.S. to advance to a semi-final game against Quebec.

The Bluenosers fell short in a 17-12 loss to Quebec when the opposition scored a late try and then made a convert for the win.

N.S. took the lead 12-10 to open the second half but couldn’t get the convert and then Quebec rallied.

Emily Dodge of Fall River had a first half convert that made the score 7-5 for N.S. after a Faith Tilley try.

Wellington’s Izzy Goncalves had a try to open the second half of the game, making it 12-10.

That meant Quebec would move on to the championship, and N.S. would battle for bronze against Ontario, a team they tied in the round robin.

In the bronze medal game, Ontario scored a try in overtime breaking the hearts of the Nova Scotians in a 20-15 win.

Faith Tilley had two try’s while Mychael Paris had the other try for N.S. in the loss. Paris’ try gave N.S. a lead 15-10, but Ontario tied it a short time later.

The winning try came at 3:05 of overtime.

Maya Faucher of Waverley also played on the squad.

In the championship final, B.C. trounced Quebec 38-0 to win gold.