From the Cruiser – Aug 10-17

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 109 calls for service between Aug. 10 and Aug. 17.

Here is a look at some highlights as provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

S/Sgt. Bushell said this was a very busy week for traffic collisions and reports of very dangerous driving.

Police attended a total of 13 incidents involving animal strikes, hit and run, singles vehicle crashes, and two-vehicle collisions. On top of that nine incidents were reported about driving behaviours which put the motoring public at great risk.

Please take great care when on our highways. If you see someone driving in a dangerous manner, call 911.

On August 15, police received a report of a drone being used inappropriately near a private property in Clarksville. The caller reported the drone was large and appeared to be conducting mapping or some other type of exercises over his personal property for over an hour.

The use of drones is carefully regulated to prevent dangers, abuses and other misuse.

If you suspect someone is using a drone inappropriately, report it to the police.

Police received a complaint of mischief on Aug. 17 near Indian School Road in Shubenacadie.

Witnesses observed a beige colored mini van at the scene and confronted the occupants. The matter ended peacefully, but the occupants departed the scene without being identified.

Police would like to speak to those involved. If you have any information about this matter, please call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stopper.

