Dartmouth artist donates memorial painting to East Hants community

ELMSDALE: Before a recent Municipality of East Hants council meeting, a special presentation of a painting by Thomas Forrestall was made.

MEH Warden Eleanor Roulston accepted the generous donation of art from Forrestall, a Nova Scotia based artist.

“We are very thankful to receive this work of art from Mr. Forrestall,” said Roulston in a release.

Forrestall’s painting is a beautiful image honouring the 22 Nova Scotians (and an unborn baby) who lost their lives in the tragic shooting on April 18 and 19, 2020 and the six crew members of the Canadian Forces who died in a helicopter crash in the Ionian Sea on April 28, 2020. Two extinguished candles sit below an eternal flame.

In the smoke are the numbers 22 and six, representing those who lost their lives.

The idea for the painting came through conversations with Forrestall’s son Frank about the online candlelight vigils that were taking place across the province and country.

“The only way I could deal with such tragedies was through spirituality and empathy…all under the dark cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Forrestall.

Acting Wing Chief Jason Dunfield and LCol Bill Thomey (Commanding Officer) of 423 Squadron were on hand for the presentation.

“Things like this help us remember and never forget. We very much appreciate that,” Acting Wing Chief Jason Dunfield said.

As an artist, Forrestall is one of the leading figures associated with the visual arts of the Maritime region. His work has been exhibited and represented in every major public collection in the region and beyond, as well as in solo exhibitions in many prominent galleries worldwide.

Tom was born in Middleton and now resides in Dartmouth.

The painting will be mounted and displayed at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre in Elmsdale.