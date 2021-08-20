Camper fire deemed not suspicious: RCMP

SOUTH RAWDON:East Hants RCMP have deemed a camper fire in South Rawdon on Aug. 15 as not suspicious.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said that police were called to attend to a camper fire at a campsite in South Rawdon.

“Officers arrived to find the small trailer-type camper was unoccupied, but engulfed in flames,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said a witness from a nearby campsite advised there were several power surges in the area over the weekend,

“On this particular morning, the witness was having difficulty brewing a cup of coffee due to the intermittent power and noticed smoke emanating from the burned camper shortly after the surges took place,” he said.

Local firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and restored order.

No further investigation as required by police, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“The matter was deemed non suspicious in light of the power surges,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.