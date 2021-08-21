ELECTION21: MacDonald pleased Hants East voters chose him

EAST HANTS: The newly elected PC MLA-elect for Hants East is “happily surprised” his party won a majority government in the provincial election on Aug. 17.

John A. MacDonald was speaking a day after the election, where he defeated Liberal Michael Blois by 89 votes (3,328 to 3,239). Abby Cameron of the NDP had 2,142 votes cast in her name, while Green Party’s Simon Greenough finished with 199 votes.

MacDonald said he knew it was going to be a close race, just not as close as it was.

“I knew it was going to be tight, but I didn’t think it was going to be this tight,” he said a day after the Aug. 17 election outside his Lantz home. “I’m pleased that the people of Hants East have agreed that the PC plan is what we need.”

MacDonald ran four years ago against Liberal Margaret Miller. She won by 800-plus votes, so he knew it would be a close race this time with Miller not re-offering.

“I knew all three of my opponents were great candidates,” he said. “Abby put in a great campaign, Simon, if he keeps going in politics, I think he can do really well, and Michael and his team worked very hard to get him elected. Everybody was working it.”

He said with only a win by 89 votes that means he has work to do to show those who voted a different way that the decision to elect him was the right one.

“Tim (PC Leader Tim Houston) was able to show N.S. with a PC majority,” said MacDonald. “Right now, as soon as we get sworn in, we’re going to start making the changes we need too

With MacDonald’s win, this means that the council position he had representing Lantz-Milford will now be vacant. He said he will be resigning his seat and the Municipality of East Hants will be in charge of holding a Special Election in the not-too-distant future to replace him.

MacDonald said Hants East had two pieces taken off it and put as other boundaries, but the people of the riding came out and spoke their minds.

“It was a toss up between me and Michael and I had 89 mor people that decided I was the one for it,” he said.

He thanked Blois, Cameron, and Greenough

Blois called the campaign an adventure.

‘I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say I was disappointed,” said Blois in a video message posted on his election Facebook page. “I really am.

“Supporting Hants East on all levels and shaping a positive future for us all. This is exactly what I wanted to do.”

He said democracy was evident in the voters choices.

“This is a democratic process and that’s how it goes,” he said.

Blois congratulated MacDonald for his win adding he knows he will work hard for the community. Blois also congratulated Cameron and Green Party candidate Simon Greenough saying it was a pleasure to run alongside them.

He thanked his campaign team, family, and supporters as well.

Cameron congratulated MacDonald for his win, saying she knows he will work hard to do what’s best for Hants East.

“He’s someone who has been dedicated to the communities of Hants East for a long time,” said Cameron in a statement to The Laker News. “I know he will serve them well.

“I wish John success and hope the PC government can make quick work of putting their solutions in place.”

She was proud of her first ever foray into politics, especially since she had a small team of volunteers.

“For a first campaign with only a handful of volunteers, I’m incredibly happy with my showing,” she said.

Cameron thanked Blois and Greenough for running great campaigns, and also her partner, family, and the people of Hants East.

The Houston government will be sworn in on Aug. 31.