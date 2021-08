WINDSOR:

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested Justin Jody Dempster on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Just before 7 p.m. this evening Dempster was located in a wooded area off Hwy 340 in Digby County. He was arrested and taken into custody uninjured.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media.

File#: 20211231572

ADVERTISEMENT: