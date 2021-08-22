MAIN PHOTO: Brian Wong, the newly-elected PC MLA for Waverley Fall River Beaver Bank shares a smile at a comment from one of his supporters. (Healey photo)

PC MLA-elect Brian Wong answers questions in his video interview. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Brian Wong said he’s humbled voters in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank put their faith in him and the PC Party under the guidance of leader Tim Houston on election day Aug. 17.

Wong defeated Liberal Marni Tuttle 3,938 votes to 3,546 votes. NDP’s Christina McCarron was third with 1,581 votes, while Anthony Edmonds of the Green Party had 617 votes.

The Atlantica Party’s Shawn Whitford finished last with 71 votes.

Wong, a school principal—well former now—said he appreciated the efforts of all the other candidates in what he termed a tough election.

“It was short, and it went fast, but I really believe that people believed in Tim Houston’s message, what we’re putting forward for healthcare, what we’re putting forward for seniors,” said Wong in a video interview shortly after being declared the winner.

Brian Wong, the newly-elected PC MLA for Waverley Fall River Beaver Bank shares a smile at a comment from one of his supporters. (Healey photo)

He said he got to talk to a lot of people in the community during the campaign.

As the election results came in relief was evident on his face, while his supporters were exuberant at his campaign headquarters above Subway in Fall River on this night.

“I’m exhausted right now,” said Wong.

Wong said he’s really looking forward to working with everyone in the riding for the betterment of each community.

“I’m looking forward to moving things forward,” he said. “I had a lot of great conversations with people in Beaver Bank, Wellington, in Grand Lake.

“I just want to start working on things.”

The close result told Wong that there was still plenty of indecision among voters. Overall, 56.55 per cent of eligible voters in the riding (9,753 voted of 17, 272 registered voters) cast a ballot. There were 13 rejected votes and one declined.

“Regardless of what you voted, I’m going to work for you,” said Wong. “That’s what I’ve done my whole career.”

He said when Tuttle called to congratulate him, they spoke about how he can help groups and organizations that Tuttle is involved with, showing the respect the two have even on election night.

Video interview/election night speech with PC MLA-elect Brian Wong. Video edited by: Dagley Media

Wong told his supporters he will work his ass off for them.

“I do hope you will hold me accountable,” he said.

Tuttle expressed her disappointment at the outcome.

“I’m disappointed that I’m not going to have the opportunity to be the MLA, but I’m really pleased at the campaign that we ran,” said Tuttle. “I’m pleased with the camaraderie that was between the candidates and the respectfulness.

“On the campaign, I can’t believe the energy. There was a lot of effort from friends, family and Liberal supporters brought to the campaign. I’m so impressed with the support that I received from the liberal team.”

The Liberal platform didn’t seem to resonate with not only those in the Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank riding but across N.S.

She feels the Liberal platform was the only one that looked at the province’s future.

“I think the platform was a sound one and it didn’t make promises that couldn’t be kept,” Tuttle said. “Promises are easy. Governing is hard, and this was the only platform that looked at governing over more than the next four years, and that wasn’t as easy to communicate through the media and at the doorstep.”

She thanked the other candidates for running respectful campaigns and congratulated each for putting their names forward.

Asked if she would consider running again in the future? Well, that’s still to be seen.

“I haven’t made a decision either way, but I will certainly continue to find ways to contribute to the community, whether I run for politics or not,” said Tuttle.