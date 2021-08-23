AUG. 13: Miller nips Johnson for exciting Sportsman win at SSW

Christensen takes Bandolero feature; Gilby gets top five in Legends

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Pete Miller of Kennetcook took the win at Scotia Speedworld on Aug. 13, nipping Oakfield’s Alex Johnson at the line to cap off a thrilling night of CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action.

In the Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman, Miller took a heat race win while it was Jeff Breen with the second heat race win.

The no. 94 of Deven Smith rounded out the podium.

Andrew Lively and Darren Hilchie made up the rest of the top five.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman

1 – 92 Pete Miller

2 – 14 Alex Johnson

3 – 94 Devin Smith

4 – 25 Andrew Lively

5 – 85 Darren Hilchie

Heat 1 – 92 Pete Miller

Heat 2 – 66 Jeff Breen

Ayden Christensen. (WingNut Production Photo)

In the Fleet Brake Atlantic Bandoleros, it was the no. 24 of Ayden Christensen hitting Victory Lane yet again, ahead of the 71 of Chase Mackay and 0 Tanton Wooldridge.

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River, the driver of the no. 8 and division point leader, was fourth and Chase Livingstone fifth.

Noble and Wooldridge, from P.E.I., were the heat race winners.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Fleet Brake Atlantic Bandolero

1 – 24 Ayden Christensen

2 – 71 Chase MacKay

3 – 0 Tanton Wooldridge

4 – 8 Dawson Noble

5 – 39 Chase Livingstone

Heat 1 – 8 Dawson Noble

Heat 2 – 0 Tanton Wooldridge

Brayden Wadden in the no. 41 was victorious in the Beginner Bando division, ahead of Sam MacDonald and Avery DeCoste.

Wadden won the heat race.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Beginner Bandolero

1 – 41 Brayden Wadden

2 – 14 Sam MacDonald

3 – 13 Avery DeCoste

4 – 19 Landon Pierce (did not finish)

5 –

Heat 1- 41 Brayden Wadden

The 158 Jamie Dillman of Carroll’s Corner was top TOURSEC Lightning car in the combined Thunder/Lightning race, while Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River was the top car in TOURSEC Thunder.

Steve Matthews of Fall River in the 198 was third; the 0 of Jason Pickles was fourth while in his return to the track after a couple years hiatus, the 98 Atlantic Building Restoration/Diamond Water Treatment hot rod of Kyle Gammon was fifth.

Dillman and Pickles were heat race winners on this night.

Toursec Thunder & Lightning

1 – 99 Dave Matthews

2 – 158 Jamie Dillman

3 – 198 Steve Matthews

4 – 0 Jason Pickles

5 – 98 Kyle Gammon

Heat 1 – 158 Jamie Dillman

Heat 2 – 0 Jason Pickles

Brad Eddy. (WingNut Production Photo)

Lower Sackville’s Brad Eddy finished ahead of teammate the 87 of Danny Chisholm for the top spot in the Strictly Hydraulics Legends feature. Braden Langille of Shubenacadie was third in the race.

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River and Gage Gilby in the no. 25 rounded out the top five order in the feature.

Gilby and Langille were the heat race winners.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends

1 – 08 Brad Eddy

2 – 87 Danny Chisholm

3 – 51 Braden Langille

4 – 03 Colton Noble

5 – 25 Gage Gilby

Heat 1 – 25 Gage Gilby

Heat 2 – 51 Braden Langille