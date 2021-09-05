From the Cruiser – Aug. 24-31

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP received 98 calls for service between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31.

Here are some of the top calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

On Aug. 24, East Hants RCMP received a complaint that a local resident was running a 50/50 draw on Facebook to raise funds for personal reasons.

The matter is under investigation.

Police remind the public it is an offense to run a lottery without a proper lottery licence, regardless of the merits of the cause.

RCMP are investigating the theft of catalytic converter from a business in Upper Kennetcook on Aug. 27.

The victim believes the theft took place some time after midnight the night prior.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area at that time and place.

Please contact Enfield RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers

On Aug. 29, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a motor vehicle collision in Lantz between a truck and an ATV.

The ATV rider, an 18-year-old man from the Lantz area, reported he lost control of his ATV when pulling out of a driveway.

The ATV’s throttle stuck open, and the rider was thrown off the back of the machine before it hit the truck. No one was injured in the incident.

Police say the ATV rider was not wearing a helmet at the time and was charged accordingly.

