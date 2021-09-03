No serious injuries in Elmsdale two-vehicle collision

ELMSDALE: Police say charges are pending after a mid-evening two-vehicle collision at the traffic lights at Highway 2/Highway 214 in Elmsdale on Sept. 1.

In an interview on Sept. 2, S/Sgt. Cory Bushell detailed what the preliminary investigation had revealed into the accident. The incident resulted in a lot of fluids leaking onto the road, but firefighters with Elmsdale fire helped soak it up with absorbents.

S/Sgt. Bushell said two vehicles were traveling on Hwy. 2 in Elmsdale, one south bound and one north bound.

“As they approached the intersection with Highway 214, the vehicles entered the intersection at roughly the same time,” he said.

He said the northbound vehicle attempted to turn left onto Highway 214 (westbound), and crossed into the oncoming path of the southbound vehicle.

“This resulted in the southbound vehicle being unable to stop in time and colliding with the front of the northbound vehicle which was attempting to head west on Highway 214,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said both vehicles were badly damaged and required removal by tow truck.

“The occupants of both vehicles were assessed at the scene for injuries by EHS,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “There were no serious injuries and all involved were released.”

He said the collision remains under investigation and charges are pending.