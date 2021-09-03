PHOTOS: Tri County Rangers claim top spots at U-11 A Tier 2 provincials

WINDSOR JUNCTION: In what was a fitting end to the U-11 A Tier 2 provincials, the two host Tri County Rangers teams met in the championship game at the big field at the Windsor Junction Community Centre.

In the final, Tri County- White beat Tri County-Gibson 7-1 in a thrilling game that featured many local Fall River and LWF baseball-area players on both sides.

At the opening ceremonies on Aug. 27, a special, well-known guest was on hand to throw out the opening pitch.

N.S. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang, who was given an ovation by the kids and parents, got the championship underway.

Here are some photos that we snapped during the games at the WJCC when we attended:

Luke Hollis of the New Glasgow Cubs slides in under the tag from a Tri County player safely. (Healey photo)

Here are the scoring recaps from the games, all of which were played in Windsor Junction:

Aug. 27: Tri County-White 12, Halifax 0; Tri County- Gibson 6, Cole Harbour 1; East Hants 20, New Glasgow 2.

Aug 28: Tri County- White 12, Cole Harbour 8; Tri County-Gibson 18, New Glasgow 2; East Hants 18, Halifax 3; Tri County-White 11, New Glasgow 10; East Hants 23, Cole Harbour 15; Tri County-Gibson 17, Halifax 6.

Aug. 29: Tri County-Gibson 11, Cole Harbour 3; Tri County-White 11, East Hants 3; Tri County-White 7, Tri County-Gibson 1.