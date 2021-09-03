PHOTOS: HN Jays claim silver at U-11 A Tier 1 baseball provincials

NORTH NOEL ROAD: It took two extra innings, but Clark’s Harbour prevailed over the host Hants North Jays in the U-11 A Tier 1 Baseball N.S. provincial championships, held at Findley Park on Aug. 27-29.

Hants North kept it close, but it was Clark’s Harbour scoring the winning run in a 7-6 victory before the Jays home fans at the fresh looking new diamond in North Noel Road.

The Laker News was there for some game action between the Jays and Kentville. Here are game shots we snapped:

The opening ceremonies were held on Aug. 27 after the Jays first game. It had the teams–Clark’s Harbour; Kentville; Hants North; and Yarmouth–piped in, followed by short speeches from local representatives.

Among those to speak were Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois, who threw out the first pitch, along with PC MLA-elect John MacDonald; Municipality of East Hants councillor Wayne Greene; and Warden Eleanor Roulston.

After the speeches, it was play ball for the next game.

PC MLA-elect John A. MacDonald speaks in Hants North. (Healey photo)

Area Councillor Wayne Greene. (Healey photo)

MEH Warden Elanor Roulston speaks. (Healey photo)

The game results were as followed:

Aug. 27: Hants North 14, Kentville 7; Clark’s Harbour 14, Yarmouth 1.

Aug. 28: Hants North 1, Yarmouth 0; Clark’s Harbour 16, Kentville 0; Clark’s Harbour 10, Hants North 0; Kentville 3, Yarmouth 2.

Aug. 29: Clark’s Harbour 7, Hants North 6.