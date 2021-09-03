ENFIELD: The East Hants Nationals hosted the U-18 provincials on the Aug. 27-29 weekend at the Enfield Legion.

Teams that took part were the host Nationals; the Halifax Mets; Dartmouth; and Hammonds Plains.

While we didn’t manage to get there when East Hants was playing, we did try but got there Saturday Aug. 28 just after the Nats played their game.

Earlier on Saturday Aug. 28, we did snap some of Halifax and Dartmouth facing each other.

Here are photos from that game between the two as snapped by our Pat Healey.

Scores in the games played were as followed:

Dartmouth 15, East Hants 1;Halifax 10, Hammonds Plains 3 on Aug. 27.

On Aug. 28, it was Dartmouth 10, East Hants 0; Halifax 4, Dartmouth 1; Halifax 10, East Hants 3; and Hammonds Plains 17, Dartmouth 7.

In the final on Aug. 29, Halifax won it 5-1 over Hammonds Plains.