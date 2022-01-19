Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 84 calls for service between Jan. 11 and Jan. 18.

East Hants S/Sgt. Cory Bushell provided a look at a couple of the highlighted calls during the week in his weekly column for From the Cruiser.

Over a two-day span, Jan. 17-18, officers with East Hants RCMP were kept busy responding to multiple motor vehicle collisions as a result of the icy roads.

S/Sgt. Bushell noted one vehicle collision in Enfield as being particularly hair raising.

“A snow plow lost control on an icy hill, striking and snapping a power pole,” he said. “The disrupted power lines then touched off a small fire on the exterior of an adjacent residence.”

Officers who arrived on scene spotted the fire and were able to douse it with snow.

“Luckily, there were no serious injuries as a result of this collision,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

Overall, East Hants RCMP responded to 18 motor vehicle collisions during the past seven days.



Compliance check on man leads to charges

On January 12, East Hants RCMP officers were conducting compliance checks on offenders serving house arrest in East Hants.

During a compliance check, offenders must present themselves at the door of their residence upon the request of police. Officers conduct these checks at all hours of the day to ensure compliance.

On this date, police were checking on a 29-year-old Shubenacadie man when he failed to present himself at the door. After repeated attempts to hail the offender, officers concluded he was not home and in breach of his order.

The man was later located, arrested, and his house arrest rescinded.

S/Sgt. Bushell said he is being held in custody and will face the courts on an allegation of breaching his house arrest.

