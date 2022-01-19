Thefts from vehicles in Nine Mile River, Belnan being investigated

BELNAN: Police are investigating several reports of thefts from vehicles in the Belnan and Nine Mile River area.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received the reports on Jan. 16.

“The thief rummaged through vehicles, stealing various items,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said at about the same time and place, a black 2009 Honda Civic was stolen from the owner’s driveway.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the culprit drove the vehicle to the Halifax area where Halifax Regional Police later recovered the car.

East Hants RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. If you have more information, you’re asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.