ENFIELD: Over the past week (May 29 to June 7) members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 101 calls for service.

Here are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

TRESSPASSERS VEHICLE TOWED

On May 31, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of trespass at the Shaw Resource pit in Hardwood Lands.

Upon arrival, police found a stuck pickup truck and two young men walking nearby. The men admitted to driving in the pit and getting stuck.

Police towed their vehicle at the owner’s expense.

The public are reminded that private and commercial properties are off limits to off road riding without the consent of the owner. People found trespassing in this regard may have their vehicle towed, face fines or both.

WOMEN CHARGED WITH SHOPLIFTING

East Hants RCMP have charged two women with shoplifting after an incident on May 31.

Police say the two women were observed taking a grocery cart full of items and leaving the store.

Officers caught up to the duo after a brief investigation and identified the culprits as 25-year-old female from Grand Prairie and a 25-year-old from Mill Village.

The pair will be facing the courts at a later date for the charge of theft.

FRAUD COMPLAINT

On June 3, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of Fraud. A local resident reported they had just sent $400 in Apple gift cards to someone claiming to be from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The scammer has promised a return on the investment of $85,000. The investigator confirmed the matter was an outright scam and the $400 was lost.

Residents are reminded that scammers routinely ask for payment in the form of gift cards. No credible agency would request payment in such a manner.

When in doubt, contact the RCMP or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

East Hants Most Wanted. (Dagley Media photo)

EAST HANTS MOST WANTED: Enfield man sought on charge of assault

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province-wide warrant for the arrest of Scott Michael Murphy, 28 of Enfield.

Scott Michael Murphy is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 266 Assault

This charge stems from an incident which took place in November 2019 in Enfield.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Scott Michael Murphy.

Anyone who sees Scott Michael Murphy is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

