Assault, property damage charges laid against Enfield man

ELMSDALE: A 58-year-old Enfield man is facing assault and property damage charges after an incident in Elmsdale on May 30.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a call of an assault that took place in the drive-thru line at the Elmsdale Subway.

“Witnesses observed a male exit his vehicle, walk to the vehicle in the line behind him, and assault a second male,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “During the altercation, the second male’s vehicle sustained minor damage.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said the suspect was identified as a 58-year-old Enfield man.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the suspect was subsequently arrested for assault and damage to property.

He will be facing the courts at a later date.