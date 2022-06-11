MAIN PHOTO: The Horne family gather around the sign for a group photo. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: It was only fitting that the ball fields at the Enfield Legion be named after the man who had a purposeful vision back in 1957 when he donated the lands where the ball fields sit.

So, with much fanfare and a tug on both sides of the tarp covering it, the sign emblazoned with George P. Horne Memorial Fields was unveiled to a crowd of an estimated 150 people—most of the people Horne family members, and members of the East Hants Nationals U-18 team, one of many Corridor Minor Baseball teams that play on the fields.

In 1957, Horne had a purposeful vision for the land that he donated. He envisioned ball fields, kids, teenagers, adults, families coming together having fun – watching and playing baseball. And that they have.

“It is our sincere pleasure as a baseball club to honor his legacy, his family’s legacy by proudly displaying this new sign on these fields, a sign that is now forever etched in time and history in his name,” said Jackie Dobbin, organizer of the event recognizing Horne. “This sign will stand as a testament to Mr. Horne’s legacy for many years to come.”

The large presence of members of the Horne family spoke volumes to the generous man that Horne was.

Horne was the fifth of eight children born to John C. and Sarah A. (Donnelly) Horne. Their family land ran from Payzant Home Hardware parking lot, where their family home stood, right down to where the Enfield Legion and ball fields stand today.

Absolute Traffic Services in Elmsdale created the sign, which one can see as they drive down towards the left side of the Legion; while Envision Landscaping ensured it was placed and installed properly.

Municipality of East Hants (MEH) Deputy Warden Norval Mitchell brought brief words from the Municipality of East Hants, while District 1 Councillor Sandra Garden-Cole spoke of what it meant to see the fields named in Horne’s honour.

A member of the Horne family also spoke, acknowledging what it meant to them to have the fields named in their Pa and Grandpa’s name.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald speaks. (Healey photo)

Councillor Sandra Garden-Cole. (Healey photo)

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald also offered a few words. District 10 Councillor for MEH Tom Isenor was also on hand. Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois sent a message to Dobbin as he could not attend. The Enfield Legion also had a representative speak.

After the tarp was pulled off the sign, it was time for photos—first the Horne family, then the Nationals. And to end the event, there was cake to be eaten by all those in attendance.

A ball game for the U18 Nats was scheduled to be played at the newly named field, however a last second change came from Baseball N.S. resulting in the U18 Nationals having to head into Dartmouth for a game later that night instead.

A lower age team for the Nationals was on the second field honing their skills with a practice on this overcast day.

The sign will be visible for all to see as they head to the George P. Horne Memorial Fields for a game of Nationals ball this summer. Play ball!