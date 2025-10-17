The Laker News

East Hants News

From the Cruiser – Oct. 15, 2025

ByPat Healey

Oct 17, 2025 #assault, #East Hants, #From the Cruiser, #most wanted, #mvcs, #RCMP, #speeding, #traffic
RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 121 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP.

MVC’S

Police responded to nine motor vehicle collisions during the past week.

Residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued four Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

Those were issued for speeding, and failing to obey traffic sign or signal, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

(RCMP photo)
(RCMP photo)

Can you identify the drivers pictured?

If you can identify these people, police ask you to contact them at East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Bryce Brooks.

Brooks is wanted for Assault with a Weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by:

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Uniacke Fire upgrades gear thanks to N.S. Firefighters 50/50

Oct 19, 2025 The Laker News
Featured News

Schools send home emails to families following tragic boating accident

Oct 19, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Two Fall River children die in boating accident, police say; man and another child sent to hospital

Oct 19, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Uniacke Fire upgrades gear thanks to N.S. Firefighters 50/50

October 19, 2025 The Laker News
Sports

Tigers boys hockey capture inaugural Ice Breaker tournament

October 19, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Schools send home emails to families following tragic boating accident

October 19, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Two Fall River children die in boating accident, police say; man and another child sent to hospital

October 19, 2025 Pat Healey