From the Cruiser – Oct. 15, 2025

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 121 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP.

MVC’S

Police responded to nine motor vehicle collisions during the past week.

Residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued four Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

Those were issued for speeding, and failing to obey traffic sign or signal, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Can you identify the drivers pictured?

If you can identify these people, police ask you to contact them at East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Bryce Brooks.

Brooks is wanted for Assault with a Weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

