From the Firehouse – August 2021

MOUNT UNIACKE: The number of calls that volunteer firefighters in East Hants and Stewiacke responded to in August crept up as more medical assists were called in.

Here’s a look at the calls for departments in Mount Uniacke; Nine Mile River; Kennetcook; Indian Brook; Milford; Stewiacke; Elmsdale; Enfield; and Shubenacadie. Lantz did not provide call info by the time we published this on our website.

Uniacke & District fire had 22 calls for the month, led by 16 medical assists and four mvc’s. They also had one fire alarm activation and one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department.

Nine Mile River fire responded to four calls, led by two medical assists. Their pagers also went off for one mutual aid request and one mvc.

For Kennetcook Fire, they had six calls they were toned out for. That tally was eld by five medical assists and one mvc.

Indian Brook fire was dispatched for four calls, all which were mutual aid to Shubenacadie Fire. Two were for mvc’s and two others were for structure fires.

Firefighters with Milford Fire responded to eight calls in August, five of which were mutual aid to Shubenacadie. They had three of their own calls in their coverage zone.

Milford Fire would like to again thank everyone who has been and continues to support their local Fire Department by purchasing the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50-50 tickets.

For Stewiacke fire, they had nine calls during the month led by a variety of calls. They had two mvc’s; two off-road vehicle collisions; one brush fire; one medical assist; one residential fire; one mutual aid to Shubie for a commercial structure fire; and one mutual aid call but stood down.

Elmsdale fire had 18 medical assists; five fire calls; five mvc’s; five alarm activations; one power line fire; and one fire investigation call.

For Enfield Fire, they had 10 calls, led by five mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. They also were toned out for three alarm activations; one mvc; and one vehicle fire.

Shubenacadie Fire responded to seven calls, three of which were mutual aid to a neighbouring department. They also responded to two structure fires; a medical assist; and an mvc.

