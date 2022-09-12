Brought to you by:

LANTZ: Here is a look at the fire calls for the month of August for volunteer departments in East Hants and Stewiacke.

Below are the calls as provided by Nine Mile River Fire; Stewiacke fire; Uniacke & District Fire; Enfield fire; Elmsdale fire; Kennetcook fire; Milford fire; and Shubenacadie fire.

For Nine Mile River fire, they responded to seven calls in the month. Three of the calls were for grass/woods fires; three were mutual aid calls; and one was an mvc.

Stewiacke Fire responded to nine calls, led by four mvc’s. Three calls were medical assists; one was an assist EHS call; and one was a grass fire.

Firefighters in Mount Uniacke had their busiest month on record with 35 calls during August.

The call volume, which equated to almost 600 hours of volunteer time just for the calls, was led by 23 medical assists; four mvc’s; three illegal burns; two brush fires; one fire alarm activation; one fire investigation; and one structure fire.

For Enfield Fire, they responded to 16 calls last month, led by six medical assists.

They also were paged for three mvc’s; three mutual aid requests; two alarms; one vehicle fire; and one brush fire.

Elmsdale Fire heard the “sounds of their people” 27 times in August, led by 16 medical assists. They also had three fire calls; three mvc’s; two brush fires; two alarms; and one fire investigation.

For Milford fire, they were called to 10 emergencies in August, five of which were Mutual Aid responses to neighbouring departments. The firefighters responded to mutual aid calls in the districts of Shubenacadie, three times; Lantz; and HRM.

The department was dispatched by their friends at Valley Communications to four Motor Vehicle Collisions; three medical assists; two structure fires; and one fire alarm.

Milford fire would like to remind everyone that it is that time of year and school is back in. Please be patient and vigilant with school buses and the increased activity of the children making their way between home and the bus stop.

Nothing is important enough that you would have a need to pass a school bus with the red lights flashing.

Kennetcook fire had 13 calls in August, led by five medical assists. The department also responded to four mvc’s; two structure fires; one woods fire; and one garbage fire.

For Shubenacadie fire, they had 17 calls for the month of August. That call volume was led by 13 mutual aid calls to neighbouring departments in Indian Brook; Milford; Maitland; Noel; Station 40 Dutch Settlement; and Rawdon.

The department was also toned out for two false alarms; one mvc; and one woods fire.

