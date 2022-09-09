12th Annual Leo Senz Memorial Walk for Multiple Myeloma in Halifax set for Sept. 18

BEDFORD: In 2020, Elise Doiron received a shocking diagnosis that would change her life forever. At just 34 years old, she was told that she had multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, a little-known and incurable blood cancer.

Elise, a medical transcriptionist and busy mother of two young children, a six year old son and a seven month old daughter, had been suffering from severe, unexplained back pain for two years. Elise didn’t think much of it until it became so bad that she had trouble lifting her daughter and going about her daily tasks.

To get to the root of the problem, she visited her doctor who ordered a series of tests including a bone biopsy that revealed that she had a plasma cell tumour. This shocking discovery would lead to the eventual diagnosis of multiple myeloma.

Elise was completely blindsided.

“I had absolutely no idea what myeloma was. To make matters worse, it was a cancer that I had never heard of,” she says. “When I received the diagnosis, I immediately thought I was going to die and that I wouldn’t be around to see my children grow up.

“I went through a range of emotions ranging from fear to anger to sadness,” Elise recalls. “I knew from that moment on that my life was going to change forever.”

Elise Doiron. (Submitted)

Elise is not alone. While myeloma is the second most common form of blood cancer, few people have ever heard of it. The reality is that the number of Canadians living with myeloma rises every year, underlining the urgent need for greater investment in, and access to, life-saving treatments and care.

Immediately after her diagnosis, Elise began chemotherapy treatments to prepare for a stem cell transplant, a potentially life-prolonging procedure that is often effective in controlling the disease.

Unfortunately, the treatments did not work as planned, and the stem cell transplant would have to be abandoned. Not willing to give up her fight, Elise sought the advice of a second specialist who recommended that she participate in a clinical trial.

As luck would have it, Elise qualified, and has responded extremely well to the treatment. She continues to participate in the clinical trial and to receive treatment to this day. Her condition is considered stable.

Living with myeloma has given Elise a fresh perspective on life. “I always say to family and friends that I wish I could bottle-up everything that I’ve learned in the past two years and give one to everyone I know,” says Elise.

Despite her positive outlook, Elise is the first to admit that the journey has been difficult.

“My biggest challenge living with myeloma has been, without a doubt, the impact it has had on my mental health,” admits Elise. “I’ve been working very hard to enjoy all the simple pleasures this life has to offer like doing yoga, playing with my kids, helping others, and visiting friends — I try and focus on what makes me happy and to create beautiful memories.”

Elise credits being alive not only to the life-saving drug therapies she has been fortunate to have access to, but also to the love and support of her family and friends who have kept her in good spirits through the hard times.

Extremely grateful for the advances being made in myeloma research, Elise has been given a new lease on life.

“Being diagnosed with myeloma was a big shock. I will admit, I became very scared when my first treatment regime didn’t work. I didn’t know what that meant for the future,” says Elise. “I consider myself very lucky to have had access to a new clinical trial and to have responded well it. That’s why it’s so important to fund research; we need to continue to find new treatment options that will improve the quality and extend the lives of patients.”

Elise is eager to help others living with myeloma. To help raise awareness and funds, as well as better access to life-saving treatments and care for this incurable cancer, Elise and her family will be participating in the 12th annual, 5 km Leo Senz Memorial Walk for Multiple Myeloma on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., at DeWolf Park.

“I am participating in the March so I can let people know that myeloma can affect anyone at any age,” says Elise. “I encourage everyone to be proactive about their health and to advocate for themselves in the face of illness.”

Myeloma Canada’s Multiple Myeloma March is a vital nation-wide event that raises money and awareness for the disease while bringing local communities closer together in support of one another. Without the funds raised at each of these essential Marches, important investments in myeloma research and drug access would be compromised.

“Every year, we’re getting closer to finding a cure,” says Martine Elias, Executive Director of Myeloma Canada. “That’s why the funds raised at the Halifax March are so critical. They’ll help to keep myeloma research moving forward and to improve the lives of Canadians impacted by this devastating disease.”

About the Multiple Myeloma March

The Leo Senz Memorial Walk for Multiple Myeloma is one of 34+ communities across the country participating in Myeloma Canada’s nation-wide event.

For Canadians not located near a physical March or who wish to participate on their own, there is also a virtual March option.

The Leo Senz Memorial Walk for Multiple Myeloma has set its financial goal at $16,000.Nationally, Myeloma Canada’s March aims to raise $750,000.

For more information, visit myelomamarch.ca.