Fundraiser started to help Fall River TKD athlete reach next step

WELLINGTON: A Taekwondo athlete from the Fall River area is looking to the community for help to reach his next step in his journey to one day hopefully reaching the Olympics.

Ronan Sinclair, an athlete from Inner Strength Taekwondo, will fight for Team Canada at the World Championship in South Korea during the first week of October.

Sinclair has been training with Inner Strength since he was four-years-old, and looking at posters on the walls of the dojang, from the World Championships and other International Taekwondo Tournaments.

He always told himself he would one day make it there.

Now, he has done so yet again at the age of 15.

With any trip of this magnitude, the cost to him is pricey to be able to attend and represent his country and province.

Athletes like him are self-funded, making fundraising very essential.

To help Sinclair, he has setup a GoFundMe.

Donations can be made at: https://gofund.me/850191ea