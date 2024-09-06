MAPLE GROVE: A cow came out of nowhere forcing a driver to take evasive action on Sept. 2 in Maple Grove.

According to the driver, they had to swerve to avoid hitting a wayward cow that had appeared on Hwy 236 out of nowhere, said East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns.

“The driver of the vehicle explained that he was driving along when a cow came out of nowhere and he was unable to avoid hitting it,” said. Const. Burns.

He said the vehicle sustained serious front end damage. The cow was killed on impact.

“Fortunately, the vehicle’s driver didn’t suffer any serious injury,” he said.

At the time of this report, it is unknown to whom the cow belonged.

It is also not known where the cow came from, said Const. Burns.