MILFORD: Seven fire departments responded to a structure fire in Milford late on Tuesday afternoon Sept. 3.

Milford Fire Deputy Chief Ken Moxsom said that crews were paged out at approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 to the 2000 block of Hwy 2 in Milford for a working structure fire.

“Upon arrival we had a 20’ x 30’ detached garage fully involved with flames preparing to impinge on the nearby residence,” said Moxsom in an interview with The Laker News.

He said Milford Firefighters reacted quickly and cooled the nearby structure then worked to knock down and extinguish the fire within the garage.

He said that on arrival, Lantz Firefighters assisted with the fire attack and overhaul.

“The garage remained standing however due to it being fully involved on arrival, the garage is estimated as a total loss,” said Moxom.

Also destroyed within the garage was some yard machines.

No injuries were incurred due to the fire.

Besides Milford fire, mutual aid assistance was provided by six other departments with 10 apparatus and 33 firefighters overall.

Mutual aid for this call came from Lantz fire; Shubenacadie fire; Indian Brook fire; Elmsdale fire; Enfield fire; and Nine Mile River fire.

Moxsom said that EHS and RCMP were also on scene to assist if needed.

The cause of the fire undetermined.