Halifax District RCMP looking to identify motorcycle riders

LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying 5 people involved in a dangerous driving incident.

On Oct. 27 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Halifax District RCMP received a report of a motorcycle crash on Glendale Dr. in Lower Sackville.

RCMP officers learned that three dirt bikes and two sport motorcycles approached an EHS vehicle, which was responding to a separate incident with lights and sirens engaged, at a high rate of speed.

One of the dirt bikes was zig-zagging near the emergency vehicle, and when the driver attempted to ride onto the sidewalk, he lost control and crashed.

A photo of two motorcycles and two riders was captured before all subjects fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify the individuals involved in this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 22-13242