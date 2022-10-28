Federal investment will assist with Springfield Rec Centre upgrades

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: Upgrades are coming to the Springfield Lake Recreation Centre that will improve it and make it safer for all users.

At the Rec Centre off Lakeview Avenue in Middle Sackville on Oct. 28, Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson announced the federal government was investing $250,000 towards the project.

The funding, announced on behalf of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, ACOA Minister, comes from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF).

MP Darrell Samson. (Healey photo)

James Foley, the president of the volunteer run Springfield Lake Rec Centre, said the funding will allow them to fix the fence at its upper baseball and soccer fields to provide a safer space for spectators to gather and enjoy the game.

“New lights will also be installed at the field, keeping it open later to host new youth and female baseball programs,” said Foley.

James Foley. (Healey photo)

The upgrades will also give the centre the capacity to host larger ball tournaments, strengthening its role as a community hub for sports and social activity.

Foley thanked ACOA and MP Samson for their efforts in approving the contribution towards completing necessary repairs and upgrades to the facility.

“The SLRC takes pride in its facilities which provide our community members with a public space to enjoy physical activity, social interaction, and various recreational programming,” said Foley. “This financial contribution will allow community members, and also those from outside of our community, to continue to enjoy our facility for years to come.

The Rec Centre has been a long-standing hub in the community so the funding will help and benefit all who use it—from the community and outside the community.

“We have people who come here from all over,” he said. ‘We take pride in our facilities.

“We have many who love to come here for our ball facilities; many who love the after-school program; and our wings are a hit too.”

Darrell Samson, MP. (Healey photo)

Samson was pleased the federal government could assist the group with their improvements.

“The upgrades to Springfield Lake’s ball field will only provide more reason for people to get back out into their neighbourhoods,” said Samson to a small crowd of volunteers on hand.

The province and HRM have also funded the project.