HANTS COUNTY: A 47-year-old Hants County man is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant, and may be armed and dangerous.

In a release, N.S. RCMP said that West Hants RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of Andrew Scott Barker.

Barker, 47, is wanted and charged with the following offences:

Unlawful Confinement

Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Administer or Cause Drugs to be Taken

Uttering Threats

Robbery

Theft of Motor Vehicle

ADVERTISEMENT:

(STOCK/RCMP photo)

Barker is described as five-foot-11 and 170 lbs.

He has green eyes, and short brown hair and beard. He is believed to be driving a red Fiat.

Police have made attempts to locate him.

Officers are requesting assistance from the public.

Barker may be armed.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrew Scott Barker is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call 911, or West Hants RCMP Detachment at 902-798-2207, or the police of jurisdiction in the area.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

In an emergency, please call 911.

File #: 2025-878997