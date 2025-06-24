HANTS COUNTY: A 47-year-old Hants County man is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant, and may be armed and dangerous.
In a release, N.S. RCMP said that West Hants RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of Andrew Scott Barker.
Barker, 47, is wanted and charged with the following offences:
- Unlawful Confinement
- Assault
- Assault with a Weapon
- Administer or Cause Drugs to be Taken
- Uttering Threats
- Robbery
- Theft of Motor Vehicle
Barker is described as five-foot-11 and 170 lbs.
He has green eyes, and short brown hair and beard. He is believed to be driving a red Fiat.
Police have made attempts to locate him.
Officers are requesting assistance from the public.
Barker may be armed.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrew Scott Barker is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call 911, or West Hants RCMP Detachment at 902-798-2207, or the police of jurisdiction in the area.
To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.
In an emergency, please call 911.
File #: 2025-878997