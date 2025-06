ELMSDALE: The public’s help is being sought to identify a shoplifter.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Scott MacRae said the police are looking to identify the man who stole almost $300 worth of product from the Elmsdale Superstore.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca to provide a tip in this incident.